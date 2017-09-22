FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber loses its licence to operate in London
2017年9月22日

Uber loses its licence to operate in London

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - London’s transport regulator on Friday stripped Uber of its licence to operate from the end of the month, affecting over 40,000 drivers in a huge blow to the taxi app.

“TfL considers that Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications,” Transport for London said on Friday.

The final day of Uber’s licence will be on Sep. 30.

In London, the firm has faced criticism from unions, lawmakers and traditional black cab drivers over working conditions.

Uber has the right to appeal the decision within twenty one days. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

