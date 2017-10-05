London mayor welcomes Uber boss' humility after licence loss

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the humility shown by Uber’s Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi who met with the city’s transport regulator this week in a bid to overturn a decision stripping the firm of its operating licence.

Transport for London (TfL) shocked Uber last month by deeming it unfit to run a taxi service and refusing to renew its licence, citing the firm’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

Khan, a centre-left politician from the opposition Labour party, has previously criticised Uber and said that instead of hiring “an army of PR experts and an army of lawyers” the firm needed to address the issues raised by TfL.

“What gives me confidence about the TFL decision is the fact that the global chief executive officer for Uber apologised to London,” Khan told LBC radio.

“I think that bodes well in relation to the humility which hasn’t been shown by Uber London or Uber UK,” he said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Andy Bruce; editing by Kate Holton)