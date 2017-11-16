FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber's London licence appeal could take years - Mayor Khan
2017年11月16日 / 上午10点59分 / 1 天前

Uber's London licence appeal could take years - Mayor Khan

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Uber’s appeal process against a decision by London’s transport regulator to strip the taxi app of its operating licence in the British capital could take years, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Thursday.

Transport for London shocked Uber in September by deeming it unfit to run a taxi service and refusing to renew its licence, a decision the Silicon Valley firm is appealing.

“My understanding is that it could go on for a number of years,” Khan said at a monthly question session when asked about how long the appeals process could last. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

