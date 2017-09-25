FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber says not clear what prompted London regulator to strip it of licence
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月25日 / 早上8点11分 / 23 天前

Uber says not clear what prompted London regulator to strip it of licence

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Uber said on Monday it was not clear what concerns London’s transport regulator had for stripping it of its licence as the taxi app battles to keep operating in one of the world’s wealthiest cities.

On Friday, the British capital’s regulator deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service and decided not to renew its licence to operate, which will end this week, citing the firm’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

“Sitting down with TfL (Transport for London) representatives as soon as possible would be the most helpful thing to really understand their concerns to work out what they are,” Uber’s UK Head of Cities Fred Jones told BBC radio.

“It’s just not clear for us what their concerns might be.” (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

