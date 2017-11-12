FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London mayor supports compromise efforts between regulator and Uber
特朗普表示相信普京说的俄罗斯没有干预美国大选
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普表示相信普京说的俄罗斯没有干预美国大选
一周经济展望：主要央行的政策沟通失灵了吗？
一周经济展望：主要央行的政策沟通失灵了吗？
TPP在美国缺席的情况下继续向前推进 将更名为CPTPP
TPP在美国缺席的情况下继续向前推进 将更名为CPTPP
2017年11月12日

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Sunday he supported efforts by the city’s transport regulator Transport for London to try to reach a compromise with Uber after the taxi app confirmed it would appeal in a running row over workers’ rights.

“Uber are challenging Transport for London through the courts as is their right to do so ... I support the TFL commissioner meeting with the global CEO of Uber to see if we can reach a compromise,” Khan told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

