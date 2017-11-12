London mayor supports compromise efforts between regulator and Uber

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Sunday he supported efforts by the city’s transport regulator Transport for London to try to reach a compromise with Uber after the taxi app confirmed it would appeal in a running row over workers’ rights.

“Uber are challenging Transport for London through the courts as is their right to do so ... I support the TFL commissioner meeting with the global CEO of Uber to see if we can reach a compromise,” Khan told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)