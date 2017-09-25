FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London Mayor says transport regulator ready to meet Uber CEO
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月25日 / 下午1点02分 / 23 天前

London Mayor says transport regulator ready to meet Uber CEO

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - London’s mayor asked the city’s transport regulator to be available to meet Uber’s boss after Dara Khosrowshahi apologised for the firm’s mistakes and pledged to make changes to overturn a decision to strip it of its licence.

Transport for London (TfL) on Friday deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service and decided not to renew its licence to operate, which will end this week, citing the firm’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

“I welcome the apology from Dara Khosrowshahi... Obviously I am pleased that he has acknowledged the issues that Uber faces in London,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said in an emailed statement.

“Even though there is a legal process in place, I have asked TfL to make themselves available to meet with him,” he said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

