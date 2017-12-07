FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber's licence suspended in British city of Sheffield
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
Uber's licence suspended in British city of Sheffield

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Uber’s licence to operate in the northern English city of Sheffield was suspended last Friday after it failed to respond to requests about the management of the taxi app, the local authority said.

The firm can continue to operate until Dec. 18 and if it chooses to appeal the suspension, it can still run until that appeal is heard, Sheffield City Council said in a statement.

“If it decides against an appeal the suspension will come into force,” the council said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
