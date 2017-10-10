Uber says giving UK drivers worker rights would cost tens of millions of pounds

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Uber said on Tuesday that treating its British drivers as workers, entitling them to rights such as the minimum wage and holiday pay, would add tens of millions of pounds to the taxi app’s costs.

Uber currently classifies its around 50,000 drivers in Britain as self-employed, affording them only basic entitlements. “I don’t have the precise figures ... but I‘m certain it would be the tens of millions certainly,” the firm’s UK Head of Policy Andrew Byrne told parliament’s business committee. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Michael Holden)