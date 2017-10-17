FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Uber loses another senior figure as European policy chief quits
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 上午11点13分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 2-Uber loses another senior figure as European policy chief quits

2 分钟阅读

(updates with confirmation)

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Uber’s European policy chief Christopher Burghardt is quitting to join the electric vehicle charging network company Chargepoint, the companies said on Tuesday, becoming latest senior figure to leave the taxi app.

Burghardt, the head of policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, departs after one year with Uber and will become managing director for Chargepoint in Europe in November, he told Reuters.

Earlier this month, Uber’s top boss in Britain also quit the Silicon Valley company, which was told last month by London’s transport regulator (TfL) that its licence to operate in the British capital would not be renewed. It is appealing that decision.

Uber has suffered a tumultuous few months which has seen former CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick being forced out after a series of boardroom controversies and other regulatory battles in multiple U.S. states and around the world.

The firm’s new global chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi flew to London earlier this month to meet TfL bosses and offer an apology for Uber’s mistakes.

“I’m still a great believer in what Uber does,” Burghardt told the Financial Times newspaper. “Dara really has vision that will take the company into a bright future.” (Reporting by Michael Holden and Eric Auchard; editing by Stephen Addison)

