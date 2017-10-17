FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber’s European policy chief quits, FT says
2017年10月17日

Uber’s European policy chief quits, FT says

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Uber’s European policy chief Christopher Burghardt has quit to join the electric vehicle charging network company Chargepoint, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, the latest senior figure to depart from the taxi app.

Burghardt, the head of policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, departs after less than two years with the group, and will become managing director for Chargepoint in Europe in November, the FT said.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

