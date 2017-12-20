FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber appoints Barney Harford as chief operating officer
December 20, 2017 / 4:35 PM / 5 days ago

Uber appoints Barney Harford as chief operating officer

1 分钟阅读

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc said said on Wednesday that the ride-hailing firm has appointed Barney Harford as chief operating officer, as the company looks to fill positions left vacant after key staff quit in recent months.

Harford, a former chief executive officer of online travel website Orbitz, will join Uber on Jan.2, Uber said in a statement. ubr.to/2Bmc6Pv

Uber is facing a host of problems, including allegations of sexual harassment, data privacy violations, and a criminal investigation over alleged trade-secrets theft. New CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who replaced co-founder Travis Kalanick in August, has been critical of past practices and vowed a new era of compliance.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh

