Uber says EU court ruling will not change things in most EU countries
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
December 20, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 6 days ago

Uber says EU court ruling will not change things in most EU countries

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing app Uber said on Wednesday an EU court decision that it operates a transport service that can be regulated will not change the way it operates in most EU countries.

The European Court of Justice ruled after a complaint brought by an association of professional taxi drivers in Spain.

“This ruling will not change things in most EU countries where we already operate under transportation law. However, millions of Europeans are still prevented from using apps like ours,” Uber said in an emailed statement.

“As our new CEO has said, it is appropriate to regulate services such as Uber and so we will continue the dialogue with cities across Europe. This is the approach we’ll take to ensure everyone can get a reliable ride at the tap of a button,” it continued. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

