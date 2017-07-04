FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Illegal transport activities like UberPOP may be criminal - EU court adviser
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 早上7点29分 / 1 个月前

Illegal transport activities like UberPOP may be criminal - EU court adviser

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, July 4 (Reuters) - Member states may criminally punish illegal transport activities such as UberPOP without seeking the EU's opinion on the draft law, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Tuesday.

The opinion in the case before the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) over a dispute with French taxi drivers is another setback for U.S. ride-hailing app Uber, which has argued that it is a mere digital intermediary service and should not be treated as a transport service.

"Member states may prohibit and punish, as a matter of criminal law, the illegal exercise of transport activities in the context of the UberPop service, without notifying the Commission of the draft law in advance," the advocate general said in statement by the Court.

The opinion is not binding on the judges, who are expected to rule later this year, but the court generally follows the advocates generals' advice. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below