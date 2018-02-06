FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 6, 2018 / 8:23 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

Uber says hackers behind data breach were in Canada, Florida

Dustin Volz

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The two individuals behind the 2016 data breach at Uber Technologies Inc were found to be in Canada and Florida, an Uber cybersecurity executive told U.S. Congress on Tuesday.

About 25 million users affected by the breach are users located in the United States, John Flynn, chief information security officer at Uber, said in written testimony to the Senate Commerce Committee. Uber announced the breach of 57 million worldwide users in November.

Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Richard Chang

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below