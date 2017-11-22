U.S. Senator Blumenthal urges FTC to probe Uber's handling of breach

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Uber Technologies Inc’s decision to pay off hackers behind a massive data breach without warning customers or drivers, which he called “inexplicable.”

“I urge (the) Federal Trade Commission to take swift enforcement action and impose significant penalties in response to Uber breach,” Blumenthal said on Twitter.

The FTC, which pursues companies which fail to adequately protect consumer data, declined to comment.

Blumenthal, who has been outspoken in criticizing companies who are sloppy in handling consumer data, also said that Uber should immediately provide customers with free credit monitoring and credit freeze services and urged that a hearing be held to demand explanations from the company. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)