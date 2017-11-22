FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut attorney general investigating Uber breach -spokeswoman
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
半岛局势
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
深度分析
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
深度分析
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
图片Reuters TV
2017年11月22日 / 下午3点35分 / 1 天前

Connecticut attorney general investigating Uber breach -spokeswoman

1 分钟阅读

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Connecticut is investigating a computer breach at car hailing service Uber Technologies Inc that the company said it covered up after it was discovered in late 2016, a spokeswoman for state attorney general George Jepsen told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We are investigating the breach,” said Jepsen spokeswoman Jaclyn Severance.

Severance declined to say if other states were investigating the breach of the names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers of some 57 million Uber users around the world as well as the driver license numbers of some 600,000 of its U.S. drivers. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

