2017年11月22日 / 晚上6点10分 / 更新于 1 天前

FTC says it is evaluating 'serious issues' raised in Uber's handling of a data breach

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission, which investigates companies accused of being sloppy with consumer data, said it was “closely evaluating the serious issues” raised in Uber’s handling of its hack last year, an FTC spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We are aware of press reports describing a breach in late 2016 at Uber and Uber officials’ actions after that breach. We are closely evaluating the serious issues raised,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
