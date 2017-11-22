FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Rep. Pallone urges hearing, FTC probe of Uber handling of data breach
频道
专题
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
半岛局势
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
深度分析
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
深度分析
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月22日 / 下午5点05分 / 更新于 1 天前

U.S. Rep. Pallone urges hearing, FTC probe of Uber handling of data breach

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Frank Pallone called on Wednesday for a hearing into Uber Technologies Inc’s handling of a breach that exposed data about drivers and riders.

“If Uber did indeed secretly pay-off the hackers to keep the breach quiet, then a possible cover up of the incident is problematic and must be investigated,” Pallone, a New Jersey Democrat, said in a statement.

“The Federal Trade Commission must immediately begin an investigation into both the breach itself and the company’s outrageous delay in disclosing the breach,” added Pallone. “Congress can and should take action now to pass legislation that makes companies more accountable and provides meaningful protections for consumers.” (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below