Uber says 2.7 mln users in UK affected in 2016 breach
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
2017年11月29日 / 下午1点58分 / 2 天前

Uber says 2.7 mln users in UK affected in 2016 breach

1 分钟阅读

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has informed Britain’s data protection regulator that 2.7 million user accounts in the country were affected by the data breach in 2016, which the company disclosed last week.

The breach involved names, mobile phone numbers and email addresses, the ride-hailing company told UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

ICO said it expects Uber to alert all the affected users in UK as soon as possible. bit.ly/2k9LoBS

Uber failed to disclose a massive breach last year that exposed the data of some 57 million users, the company’s new chief executive officer said last week.

In Britain, Uber drew around 2.85 million users, on average, over the past three months, according to web and mobile app traffic measurement firm SimilarWeb.

Uber was not immediately available for comment on the disclosure.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

