Uber says 2.7 mln users in UK affected in 2016 breach

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has informed Britain’s data protection regulator that 2.7 million user accounts in the country were affected by the data breach in 2016, which the company disclosed last week.

The breach involved names, mobile phone numbers and email addresses, the ride-hailing company told UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

ICO said it expects Uber to alert all the affected users in UK as soon as possible. bit.ly/2k9LoBS

Uber failed to disclose a massive breach last year that exposed the data of some 57 million users, the company’s new chief executive officer said last week.

In Britain, Uber drew around 2.85 million users, on average, over the past three months, according to web and mobile app traffic measurement firm SimilarWeb.

Uber was not immediately available for comment on the disclosure.