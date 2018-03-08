FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 5:01 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Uber drivers in Czech Republic will need to be licensed - PM

1 分钟阅读

PRAGUE, March 8 (Reuters) - Drivers for Uber in the Czech Republic will need to get business certificates and be licensed, the country’s prime minister said on Thursday after meeting with company officials.

Taxi drivers in the capital Prague have staged large protests against the company, which has also faced opposition to its low-cost service in other cities across the world.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis met with Uber’s country officials on Thursday and said they would sign a memorandum by the end of March.

Babis said the government supported new technology but the company was not allowed to break rules and gain advantage over other groups. (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Mark Potter)

