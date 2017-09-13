FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber chief legal officer Yoo plans to leave in near future -memo
Uber chief legal officer Yoo plans to leave in near future -memo

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc chief legal officer and general counsel Salle Yoo is planning to leave the company in the near future, according to a note seen by Reuters.

The note sent by Yoo to Uber’s legal team says that she will continue to serve until the company’s recently appointed chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, names a replacement.

According to the note, Yoo, who joined Uber in 2012, began considering a future beyond the company last spring after being named chief legal officer in May.

Yoo’s departure comes as Uber is involved in a high-stake lawsuit filed by Alphabet Inc’s Waymo that threatens the company’s self-driving car business while Uber is also struggling to overcome allegations of sexual harassment and executive misconduct.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Joseph Menn; Editing by Leslie Adler

