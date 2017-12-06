FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uber's top European dealmaker to step down - FT
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
深度分析
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
国际财经
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月6日 / 晚上6点40分 / 更新于 20 小时前

Uber's top European dealmaker to step down - FT

1 分钟阅读

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Uber’s top dealmaker in Europe, Fraser Robinson, is leaving the company, the Financial Times reported, citing a company-wide email.

Robinson, who led Uber's Saudi investment worth $3.5 billion in 2016, will step down from his role as the head of business development in Europe, Middle East and Africa this month, the newspaper said. on.ft.com/2ivJCXP

The paper added he would continue working with Uber as an adviser.

Uber could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below