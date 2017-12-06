FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Uber's top European dealmaker to step down from role
2017年12月6日 / 晚上7点55分 / 更新于 19 小时前

UPDATE 1-Uber's top European dealmaker to step down from role

2 分钟阅读

(Changes sourcing; adds details, background)

By Sangameswaran S and Kanishka Singh

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc’s top European dealmaker is stepping down from his role, the latest in a series of management changes at the ride-hailing service.

The U.S. company said on Wednesday that Fraser Robinson was quitting as head of business for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), but would continue as a senior adviser to the company.

Robinson oversaw Uber raising $3.5 billion from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in 2016.

“After more than three outstanding years as Head of Business for EMEA at Uber, Fraser has decided to step down from his extremely demanding and travel-intensive role in favour of being appointed a Senior Adviser to Uber”, a spokeswoman said in a statement, confirming a report in the Financial Times newspaper.

A stream of executives have left Uber in recent months amid controversies involving sexual harassment, data privacy and business practices in Asia. The board removed Travis Kalanick as CEO in June.

Last week, three senior managers in Uber’s security unit resigned days after the company’s new chief Dara Khosrowshahi disclosed a massive data breach and criticized past security practices.

The ride-hailing service is also facing trouble in London, where the transport regulator recently revoked Uber’s operating licence, saying the company had failed to deal with public safety and security issues. Uber is appealing the decision. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

