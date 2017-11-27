FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court halts Uber's trial programme in Israel
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
2017年11月27日

TEL AVIV, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A court in Israel ordered Uber on Monday to halt a trial programme in the Tel Aviv area that the U.S. ride-hailing company had hoped would pave the way for its full operations in the country.

The injunction against the Uber car-pooling app followed complaints by Israel’s Transportation Ministry, Taxi Driver Union and a rival ride-hailing company about the U.S. company’s use of drivers who lacked proper business licenses and insurance.

Uber had argued that its app, which began as a night-time service and expanded to day-time operation this month, should be categorised differently as passengers’ payment was designed to cover car-maintenance expenses and not to profit the drivers.

The Tel Aviv District Court injunction will go into effect on Wednesday, according the ruling. It quoted Uber’s lawyer as agreeing to “a permanent stay on everything to do with Uber Night and Uber Day operations in their current format”.

A spokeswoman for Uber in Israel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Susan Fenton)

