FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
Benchmark Capital sues former Uber CEO Kalanick - Axios
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 晚上7点35分 / 3 天前

Benchmark Capital sues former Uber CEO Kalanick - Axios

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Venture capital firm Benchmark Capital is suing former Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick for fraud, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty, news website Axios reported on Thursday.

Benchmark's suit involves a decision in 2016 to expand Uber's board of voting directors from eight to 11, with Kalanick having the sole right to designate those seats, according to the report, citing a complaint filed in the Delaware Chancery Court. (bit.ly/2vrf8M0)

Benchmark, an early investor in Uber, said that it never would have given Kalanick the three extra seats if it had known about his "gross mismanagement and other misconduct at Uber", the report said.

Uber and Benchmark Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below