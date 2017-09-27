FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber to shutter its U.S. auto-leasing business
2017年9月27日

Uber to shutter its U.S. auto-leasing business

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday said it is shutting down its U.S. auto-leasing business.

“We have decided to stop operating Xchange Leasing and move toward a less capital-intensive approach,” an Uber spokesperson told Reuters.

The Xchange Leasing business, which has about 40,000 vehicles and 14 showrooms in the United States, had attracted interest from buyers who were considering buying it outright, according to a Reuters report in August. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

