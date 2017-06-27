FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
UPDATE 1-Uber wins right to contest English tests for London drivers
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 晚上6点09分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Uber wins right to contest English tests for London drivers

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Recasts with TfL statement)

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - London's transport regulator will delay the introduction of new English language requirements for private-hire drivers after Uber won the right to appeal against the plans, which could cost the ride-hailing service thousands of drivers.

The San Francisco-based company, which offers an app that allows people to book journeys on their smartphones, lost a March court battle against Transport for London (TfL) -- one of a number of setbacks as authorities crack down on the business -- but was granted an appeal on Tuesday

Uber has cited TfL data showing that the language criteria, which would involve written tests for many, could mean about 33,000 private-hire drivers out of a total of around 110,000 operating in London would be unable to renew their licences.

Drivers applying for a new or renewed licence had until the end of September to prove they meet the more rigorous English language criteria, pushed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan partly in response to pressure from drivers of the city's traditional black cabs, who fear their business model is being undercut.

But on Tuesday TfL said the plans would not come into place until April next year, after a Court of Appeal hearing due in February.

"We maintain that all licensed drivers must be able to communicate in English at an appropriate level," a TfL spokesman said. "We will continue to robustly defend this position at the appeal."

Uber welcomed the decision to allow its appeal, which comes after a series of setbacks in Britain and around the world.

"We're pleased to have secured this appeal to defend tens of thousands of drivers who risk losing their livelihoods because they can't pass an essay writing test," Uber's London General Manager Tom Elvidge said on Tuesday.

Uber has endured a tumultuous few months after a string of scandals involving allegations of sexism and bullying at the company, leading to investor pressure which forced out CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Keith Weir and David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below