FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 天前
UPDATE 1-Uber suspends ride-sharing services in Macau
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 早上6点43分 / 20 天前

UPDATE 1-Uber suspends ride-sharing services in Macau

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds spokesman declines further details, background)

By Sijia Jiang

HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc will suspend its services in Macau from July 22 as it has not been able to unlock the full benefits of ride sharing in the gambling hub, in another blow to the firm that is fighting legal scrutiny in many Asian markets.

This is the second time Uber has decided to pause its operations in Macau. The prior plan had been triggered by steep fines imposed on its drivers in the Chinese-ruled territory, but the company in September did a U-turn and decided to stay on citing support from residents.

"We are already exploring ways to serve the city again, and have had initial discussions with business partners, including transport operators and hotels," Uber said on its website on Monday. A spokesman declined to elaborate beyond the statement or give numbers regarding Uber's presence in Macau.

Macau is not a big market for the U.S. firm, but it adds to the list of countries where Uber's ride-sharing service has run into regulatory problems, such as Korea and Japan. Its drivers continue to face a legal battle in Hong Kong.

In Taiwan, Uber made a comeback in April, after a two-month suspension, following talks with the authorities. (Reporting By Sijia Jiang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below