Uber signs first Southeast Asian e-wallet deal with Vietnam's MoMo
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
2017年11月29日 / 凌晨2点02分 / 2 天前

Uber signs first Southeast Asian e-wallet deal with Vietnam's MoMo

2 分钟阅读

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday signed a strategic deal with Vietnamese financial technology firm MoMo to let passengers pay for rides using MoMo’s e-wallet, the pair said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal is Uber’s first e-wallet partnership in Southeast Asia, home to 600 million people, and could help the firm catch up with main regional rival Grab which has its own e-wallet service.

“Vietnam is one of Uber’s fastest-growing Asian markets... MoMo’s five million app users already pay for utility bills, airline tickets and other services with the wallet,” Uber and MoMo said in a joint statement.

Last year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and a private-equity arm of Standard Chartered PLC invested a combined $28 million in “fintech” firm MoMo, offering a means of tapping into Vietnam’s young, tech-savvy population.

“The partnership with Uber will open a seamless and cashless transport experience for the many Vietnamese without credit cards,” MoMo Chief Operating Officer Nguyen Manh Tuong said in the statement. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen Editing by Christopher Cushing)

