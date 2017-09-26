FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber to withdraw from Quebec-CBC News
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月26日 / 下午1点10分 / 22 天前

Uber to withdraw from Quebec-CBC News

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing service Uber will stop operating in the Canadian province of Quebec, CBC News reported, citing Radio Canada. (bit.ly/2xyck0V)

Last week, Uber said in a statement that the “new and challenging” provincial regulations “significantly threaten” the company’s ability to continue operating, the report said.

Asked about the news report, Uber spokeswoman Susie Heath said the company would hold a press conference in Montreal at 11.a.m today to discuss the impact that the new Quebec province regulations have had on the ride-sharing industry.

The news comes as Uber battles against a decision to strip the company of its London license, the latest regulatory attack on Uber as the new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi seeks to rebuild the company’s image. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

