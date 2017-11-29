Uber's third-quarter adj loss widens to $743 mln - FT

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc’s quarterly adjusted losses widened to $743 million, up 14 percent from the previous quarter, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The ride-hailing company's third-quarter net revenue stood at $2 billion, up 14 percent from the previous quarter, the FT reported citing new documents sent to shareholders. (on.ft.com/2BkXV8T)
Uber’s quarterly gross bookings were $9.7 billion, the FT reported.
Uber was not immediately available to comment.
