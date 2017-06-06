Uber to share some findings of harassment probe Tuesday -source

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc will tell employees on Tuesday about changes it will make after a probe into sexual harassment allegations by a former engineer at the ride services company, a person familiar with the matter said.

A broader report by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder on harassment and Uber corporate culture will be shared with workers next week - a much anticipated review of a company beset by a series of embarrassments over the performance of its CEO, its work environment and its treatment of drivers, all of which have hurt Uber's reputation.

In February, Susan Fowler, a female former engineer at Uber, said in a blog post that managers and human resources officers at the company had not punished her manager after she reported his unwanted sexual advances, and even threatened her with a poor performance review.

Law firm Perkins Coie investigated Fowler’s claims and made recommendations, some or all of which will be adopted by the company, the source said on the condition of anonymity, while declining to give further details.

A lawyer for Fowler did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An Uber spokesman noted that Uber holds a staff meeting every Tuesday and declined to say what would be discussed this week.

The ride-hailing firm hired Holder and Tammy Albarran, who are partners at the law firm Covington & Burling, to conduct a broader review of sexual harassment as well as general questions about diversity and inclusion.

The Holder report has been shared with members of the Uber board of directors, the company spokesman said.

The results of the Holder probe had been expected to be shared with employees this week, but the plan has been postponed until next week, the person said. News site Axios earlier reported that Uber had delayed plans to disclose results of the Holder probe.

Chief Executive Travis Kalanick has called the allegations by Fowler "abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for and believes in". After a series of issues, including a video of him berating an Uber driver, he said he needed leadership help.

On Monday the company said it had hired Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei as senior vice president of Leadership and Strategy, reporting to Kalanick. The role includes "organizational transformation" and leadership, Uber wrote in a post.