REFILE-UPDATE 1-SoftBank says considering investment in Uber but no final agreement reached
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 凌晨2点45分 / 2 天前

REFILE-UPDATE 1-SoftBank says considering investment in Uber but no final agreement reached

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects spelling of artificial, adds dropped word in last paragraph)

* Negotiations on investment terms still ongoing - company

* SoftBank may not invest if not satisfied with share price terms

* Progress came this week with Benchmark-Kalanick deal

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp said on Tuesday it was considering investing in Uber Technologies Inc but there was no final agreement at this stage.

“If conditions on share price and a minimum of shares are not satisfactory for the SoftBank Group side, there is a possibility the SoftBank Group may not make an investment,” it said in a statement.

Uber said this week that a planned deal with SoftBank and Dragoneer Investment Group was moving forward. The investment could be worth up to $10 billion, two people familiar with the matter have said..

SoftBank and Dragoneer are leading a consortium that plans to invest $1 billion to $1.25 billion in Uber, the mostly highly valued venture-backed company in the world, along with a purchase of up to 17 percent of existing shares in a secondary transaction.

Progress in the negotiations came after venture capital firm Benchmark, an early investor with a board seat in the ride-services company, and former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick struck a peace deal, reaching agreement over terms of the planned SoftBank investment.

The Japanese tech and telecoms firm has become a prolific investor in ride sharing firms such as China’s Didi and India’s Ola as it works to achieve SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son’s vision of a future driven by artificial intelligence and interconnected devices. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

