Dec 28 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp has succeeded in its bid to buy a large stake in Uber Technologies Inc at a steep discount, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The ride-hailing company's investors and employees tendered shares equal to about 20 pct of the company, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2ChJNyS) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)