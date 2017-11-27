FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber execs traveling globe to reassure regulators after controversies
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过"无序"退欧
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过"无序"退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
2017年11月27日 / 早上7点39分 / 2 天前

Uber execs traveling globe to reassure regulators after controversies

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Uber executives are traveling the globe to reassure regulators that the company is changing the way it does business, after a string of controversies, including a data breach, hurt the ride-hailing firm’s reputation, its Asian head said on Monday.

“We’ve learned very quickly and we’re tacking very quickly,” Brooks Entwistle, Uber Technologies Inc’s recently appointed chief business officer for Asia Pacific, told Reuters in an interview at the company’s offices in Tokyo where he is meeting Japanese regulators.

Uber this month disclosed that it covered up a 2016 data breach which compromised data of some 57 million customers and drivers. That revelation prompted governments around the world to launch probes into Uber’s handling of the matter. (Reporting by Sam Nussey and Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

