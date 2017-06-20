FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Uber to allow tipping for drivers, reversing long-standing policy
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月20日 / 下午5点35分 / 2 个月前

Uber to allow tipping for drivers, reversing long-standing policy

Heather Somerville

1 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc will, for the first time, allow drivers to collect tips through the Uber smartphone app, the company said on Tuesday, part of a broader effort to improve its often-contentious relationship with its drivers.

Uber has for years opposed adding a tipping feature to the app, which upset drivers who have argued that tips would help compensate for decreasing wages.

Beginning on Tuesday, drivers in Houston, Minneapolis and Seattle can collect tips. The feature will be available to all drivers by the end of July, Uber said.

Tipping is part of a broader set of features San Francisco-based Uber rolled out on Tuesday, which also includes paying drivers while they wait for passengers, as the company begins a months-long push to improve working conditions for drivers. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

