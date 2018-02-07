FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 4:35 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Uber, Yandex complete ride services merger

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Uber and Russia’s Yandex have completed a deal to combine their ride-sharing businesses in Russia and neighbouring countries, Yandex said on Wednesday.

Uber and Yandex, often referred to as the “Google of Russia”, announced plans last year to combine operations in 127 cities in Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

San Francisco-based Uber has invested $225 million and Yandex has contributed $100 million in cash into a new joint company valued at more than $3.8 billion, Yandex said.‍​ (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Susan Fenton)

