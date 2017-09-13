FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-JPMorgan owns 11.33 percent of Ubisoft via contracts, options
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 下午2点42分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan owns 11.33 percent of Ubisoft via contracts, options

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background, Ubisoft quote)

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co now indirectly owns 11.33 percent of Ubisoft’s shares and 10.33 percent of voting rights, French markets authority AMF said on Wednesday.

The move occurs a little more than a week before the French video games maker’s general meeting and virtually makes JPMorgan its third-largest shareholder after media giant Vivendi and Ubisoft’s founding family the Guillemots.

Vivendi and the Guillemots have been at odds for two years, as the media group’s repeated attempts to get board representation at Ubisoft were vehemently opposed by the Guillemots, with the backing of several institutional investors.

Vivendi currently holds about 25 percent of Ubisoft’s shares, while the Guillemots have about 15 percent, according to Reuters data.

JPMorgan, which previously held less than 1 percent of the French video game maker’s shares, has essentially increased its exposure to Ubisoft by acquiring buy and sell options on the stock, according to AMF.

It also signed a contract with an Ubisoft shareholder to borrow shares and six cash-settled equity swap contracts, the French regulator added.

“This statement is purely technical, with no incidence on the vote (at the general meeting),” a spokeswoman for Ubisoft said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Brian Love and Leigh Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below