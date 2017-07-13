FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS's Chinese subsidiary granted local private fund licence
2017年7月13日 / 下午12点59分 / 22 天前

UBS's Chinese subsidiary granted local private fund licence

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - UBS's Chinese asset management subsidiary has been granted a licence to manage money for institutions and wealthy investors onshore in China, part of the Swiss bank's efforts to stock up on local licences.

"Securing the licence expands the breadth and depth of our domestic offering, complements our offshore capabilities and, importantly, demonstrates our continued support of China in its efforts to open its capital markets to the world," Rene Buehlmann, head of Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management, said in a statement on Thursday.

The licence allows UBS Asset Management (Shanghai) Limited to offer onshore fixed income, equity, and multi-asset private funds to institutional and high net worth investors in China. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)

