UBS to tell staff in next few weeks about Brexit plans - CEO
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月27日

UBS to tell staff in next few weeks about Brexit plans - CEO

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS plans to tell UK staff “in the next few weeks” where it will move jobs to prepare for Britain’s departure from the European Union, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Friday.

UBS already has a bank in Frankfurt with the necessary licenses to serve wealth management and investment banking and Ermotti indicated it is now a question how UBS shares the jobs around Europe.

“We are looking between a couple of countries like Spain or Holland still maybe having, on a branch basis, people operating from those locations under the license of our Frankfurt-based bank,” Ermotti told reporters.

The bank’s “worst case scenario” had involved the shift of around 1,000 jobs out of London but Ermotti said this possibility had been reduced in recent months. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

