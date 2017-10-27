FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss bank UBS posts 946 mln Sfr in Q3 net profit, up 14 pct
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月27日 / 凌晨4点54分 / 1 天内

Swiss bank UBS posts 946 mln Sfr in Q3 net profit, up 14 pct

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - UBS, the world’s biggest private bank, said on Friday net profit rose 14 percent year on year to 946 million Swiss francs ($947.7 million) in the third quarter.

This was lower than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of six analysts for 1.04 billion francs but ahead of the Swiss bank’s own consensus report published on Oct. 6 for 897 million francs.

UBS’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio, an important measure of balance sheet strength which UBS uses to help decide its dividend, rose to 13.7 percent from 13.5 percent in the second quarter.

Net new money inflows - a closely watched indicator of future earnings in money management - totalled 4.6 billion francs at its international wealth management unit and negative $2.3 billion at its North America wealth management business.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below