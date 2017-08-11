FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
UBS names new Asia Pacific investment banking head - memo
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
深度分析
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
独家：中粮国际重组欧洲业务，强化日内瓦总部地位--消息人士
中国财经
独家：中粮国际重组欧洲业务，强化日内瓦总部地位--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年8月11日 / 凌晨1点50分 / 3 天前

UBS names new Asia Pacific investment banking head - memo

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG on Friday named David Chin as the new head of its Asia Pacific corporate client solutions business, which covers investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Chin, who joined UBS in 1994 and left in 2015 to pursue academic interest, will take over from Sam Kendall who will be relocating to New York as the head of the bank's global equity capital market business, the memo said.

A UBS spokesman confirmed the content of the memo.

The corporate client solutions business houses the Swiss bank's merger and acquisitions advisory business and the teams helping with stock market listings, bond issues and other types of financing. (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below