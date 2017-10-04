FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS's Weber sees additional jobs coming through new opportunities
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月4日 / 下午2点02分 / 14 天前

UBS's Weber sees additional jobs coming through new opportunities

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - UBS Chairman Axel Weber sees the Swiss bank adding jobs in the coming years by expanding into new opportunities, after Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti suggested the lender could shed up to 30 percent of its workforce through technological advances.

“I think what Sergio tried to say is, don’t expect, if you’ve been in a banking environment for 10 years, that in 10 years you still will be doing the same job or you will be doing the job you’re doing now in the same way,” Weber said on Wednesday at a conference organised by the Swiss Finance Institute in Zurich. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below