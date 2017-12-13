FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES-UBS hires Bank of America's Cormier to head up TMT equity capital markets -memo
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 13, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 更新于 a day ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-UBS hires Bank of America's Cormier to head up TMT equity capital markets -memo

1 分钟阅读

(Fixes Bank of America name in headline)

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS has hired Chris Cormier to head up its technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) equity capital markets business in the Americas, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

“Chris will join UBS in March 2018 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), where he has held a similar position since 2015,” read the memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a UBS spokesman.

Cormier also worked at Deutsche Bank for 10 years where he headed up its Americas technology equity capital markets business, UBS said in the memo. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below