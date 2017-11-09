FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-UBS reshuffles advisory leadership in investment bank -memo
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月9日 / 早上8点07分 / 1 天前

MOVES-UBS reshuffles advisory leadership in investment bank -memo

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swiss lender UBS has reshuffled senior positions at its investment bank by appointing new regional heads for its advisory business, according a memo seen by Reuters.

UBS has appointed Javier Oficialdegui and Joe Reece to head its corporate Client Solutions Business (CCS) which advises in areas such as mergers and acquisitions, and capital market placements for EMEA and the Americas, respectively.

This follows the recent appointment of David Chin as head of CCS for the Asia Pacific.

Current CCS co-heads, Ros Stephenson and William Vereker, will become executive vice chairs of the investment bank.

A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo, which was sent to staff by investment bank head Andrea Orcel.

Piero Novelli and Mike Santini will take on the newly created roles of co-executive chairman of global CCS.

The moves were reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below