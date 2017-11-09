MOVES-UBS reshuffles advisory leadership in investment bank -memo

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swiss lender UBS has reshuffled senior positions at its investment bank by appointing new regional heads for its advisory business, according a memo seen by Reuters.

UBS has appointed Javier Oficialdegui and Joe Reece to head its corporate Client Solutions Business (CCS) which advises in areas such as mergers and acquisitions, and capital market placements for EMEA and the Americas, respectively.

This follows the recent appointment of David Chin as head of CCS for the Asia Pacific.

Current CCS co-heads, Ros Stephenson and William Vereker, will become executive vice chairs of the investment bank.

A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo, which was sent to staff by investment bank head Andrea Orcel.

Piero Novelli and Mike Santini will take on the newly created roles of co-executive chairman of global CCS.

The moves were reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.