UBS dividend won't rise in line with net income growth - CEO
2017年10月27日 / 早上8点29分 / 1 天内

UBS dividend won't rise in line with net income growth - CEO

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS will not boost its dividend in line with net profit growth, which us up more than 30 percent so far in 2017, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told analysts on Friday.

“It’s not reasonable to expect that we will increase our dividend by 32 percent,” Ermotti said in a call with analysts after the bank’s third-quarter results.

“I think that we have a clear policy that we say, we want to have a progressive yet sustainable increase of our cash dividend. And then of course over time we need to also consider a share buyback as a complementary action on capital returns but at this stage it’s not credible to do that.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
