German prosecutors launch tax probe against UBS clients
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日 / 中午12点03分 / 21 天前

German prosecutors launch tax probe against UBS clients

2 分钟阅读

DUESSELDORF, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Wednesday said they have launched an investigation against clients of Swiss bank UBS in Germany on grounds of suspected tax evasion.

As part of the probe, premises are being searched by up to 130 prosecutors and tax investigators, the Bochum prosecutors said. German magazine WirtschaftsWoche had earlier reported the searches.

A database containing details on 2,000 UBS clients, which was bought by the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, forms the basis of the investigation, the prosecutors said.

UBS had no immediate comment.

Over the past years, the bank has been a regular target of German tax investigators, which have repeatedly bought CDs with client data. In 2014, UBS paid 300 million euros ($352 million) to settle claims by German authorities that it helped wealthy Germans to dodge taxes.

Since then, the focus of tax investigators has shifted from the bank to its clients. ($1 = 0.8519 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

