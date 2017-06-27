FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
MOVES- MacNaughton to join UBS as head of HY trading
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 下午5点29分 / 1 个月前

MOVES- MacNaughton to join UBS as head of HY trading

Andrew Berlin

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Robert MacNaughton is joining UBS as managing director and head of high-yield trading, according to a source familiar with the matter.

MacNaughton has been hired out of retirement after a 15-year tenure at Credit Suisse, where he most recently was head of distressed trading. In his new role, he will be in charge of expanding UBS's high-yield business in the US.

He is expected to start in mid-July and will report to Philip Olesen, head of global credit trading.

UBS has been actively building out its credit flow business in the US. Within the last year, it brought on Credit Suisse alum Barry Zamore as head of US loan trading, as well as Chad Hersch from Natixis as a loan trader and Doug Stuart from Citigroup as a loan salesman.

In September, the source said, Jeff Manton will join from Jefferies also as a loan salesman, while Gary Rapp, formerly of Goldman Sachs, will come on board as head of investment grade and LATAM credit trading.

UBS ranked 11th in high-yield deal volume as lead left bookrunner in 1Q17, with three deals totaling US$3.75bn, according to LPC data. The investment bank was 13th including joint-bookrunner roles with a total of 48 deals valued at US$6.44bn.

A spokesperson for UBS declined to comment. MacNaughton was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Andrew Berlin; Editing by Lynn Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below