FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
Russia unveils plan to build another power station in Crimea - TASS
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 上午9点58分 / 11 天前

Russia unveils plan to build another power station in Crimea - TASS

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia will announce a tender to build a new power station in sanctioned Crimea, Vyacheslav Kravchenko, Russia's deputy energy minister, was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency on Monday.

Construction of two new power stations on the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, is already underway as the Kremlin scrambles to fulfil a promise to deliver a stable power supply.

That process has been problematic. Germany's Siemens said last week it had credible evidence that four gas turbines it had delivered a year ago for a project in southern Russia had been illegally moved to Crimea, confirming a series of Reuters reports. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below