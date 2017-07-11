FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German envoy says Siemens row could hurt investment in Russia: report
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月11日 / 上午9点59分 / 25 天前

German envoy says Siemens row could hurt investment in Russia: report

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia will have seriously hurt its prospects for attracting investment if it is confirmed Siemens-made power turbines have been delivered to Crimea, the German ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

Siemens said on Monday at least two of its gas turbines had been moved against its will from Russia to Crimea, a region subject to sanctions barring EU firms providing it with energy technology.

"There are all grounds to believe that if what has happened is true, Siemens was seriously deceived, and it was a violation of a contract, a serious blow to trust and a very serious blow to investments in Russia," Interfax quoted Rudiger von Fritsch as saying.

He added "it was up to the Russian authorities to investigate," when asked if Germany would initiate a probe. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

